India Meteorological Department forecasts August-September rainfall 7% below normal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects rainfall in August and September to be about 7% less than usual, so around 93% of the long-term average.
This follows a 13% shortfall in June and July.
Still, the overall monsoon forecast for this year stays at 90% of the season's average.
IMD says crop production likely unaffected
IMD officials are reassuring that crop production should not take a hit since most sowing was already done by late July.
While El Nino is likely to stick around (which can mess with rain), a positive Indian Ocean Dipole might help balance things out, especially in September.
Some regions like northeast and eastern central India could even see normal or above-normal rainfall, though northwest India may get less rain (but strong irrigation systems there should help).