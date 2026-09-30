India Meteorological Department forecasts below-normal October rainfall for Andhra Pradesh
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD says most of the state will get less rain than usual this October: rainfall could have a 33.5% to 55% chance of below-normal levels.
South Coastal Andhra might get lucky with normal showers, but overall, it's looking pretty dry out there.
El Nino to heat Andhra Pradesh
It's not just less rain: temperatures are set to be higher than normal too, thanks to strong < em>El Nino conditions heating up the Pacific.
The southwest monsoon is expected to wrap up by mid-October.
While the first week should stay dry, keep an eye out for strong winds, with speeds reaching 30-50km/h, and spotty thunderstorms in Rayalaseema.