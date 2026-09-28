India Meteorological Department forecasts Delhi drizzle and north India thunderstorms
India
Heads up, Delhi! India Meteorological Department (IMD) says you can expect a light drizzle and partly cloudy skies this Monday (September 28).
While the capital gets just a sprinkle, other parts of North India are in for more rain and thunderstorms, thanks to shifting monsoon patterns and a low-pressure area over Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi temperatures comfortable, heavy rain warnings
Delhi's temperatures will stay pretty comfortable, around 31 degrees Celsius during the day and dipping to about 20 degrees Celsius at night.
By Tuesday (September 29), things should clear up with slightly warmer afternoons.
Meanwhile, IMD has warned that some states might see heavy downpours that could cause flash floods or landslides in hilly spots, so it's smart to stay updated if you're traveling.