India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain through July 1

Northeast rain June 27-29

If you're in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, or Meghalaya, brace yourself for intense rain between June 27-29.

Central India (think Chhattisgarh) will also see a good soaking through July 1, while Vidarbha expects widespread rainfall on June 28 and 29.

Down south: Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Telangana expect more rain plus gusty winds.

And heads up: Northwest India will get hotter by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius through June 28, and Central India may see a rise of 2-4°C until 28 June with little change thereafter.

IMD's advice? Stay alert and take it easy if you're in the affected areas!