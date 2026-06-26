India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain through July 1
Monsoon season is kicking in big time, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across numerous states through July 1.
States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh are on alert for storms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Meanwhile, some eastern and northern regions (including Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh) will still be dealing with heatwave conditions.
Northeast rain June 27-29
If you're in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, or Meghalaya, brace yourself for intense rain between June 27-29.
Central India (think Chhattisgarh) will also see a good soaking through July 1, while Vidarbha expects widespread rainfall on June 28 and 29.
Down south: Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Telangana expect more rain plus gusty winds.
And heads up: Northwest India will get hotter by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius through June 28, and Central India may see a rise of 2-4°C until 28 June with little change thereafter.
IMD's advice? Stay alert and take it easy if you're in the affected areas!