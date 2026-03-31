India Meteorological Department issues alerts for storms, showers in cities
Heads up, IMD has put out fresh weather alerts for major cities.
Delhi-NCR can expect mostly dry and warm days, but keep an umbrella handy for light rain and evening thunderstorms.
Chennai and Hyderabad are in for scattered showers with gusty winds that might shake up your plans a bit.
Plus, parts of northwest and central India could see thunderstorms or even hail.
City forecasts from Delhi to Mumbai
Delhi-NCR: Partly cloudy with breezy evenings and possible storms (winds may hit 40km per hour).
Chennai: Intermittent rain and short bursts of wind, so watch out if you're heading out.
Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain could mean quick wet spells or minor delays.
Mumbai: Mostly dry skies with just a chance of isolated light rain, pretty chill overall.
Keeping an eye on updates if you're planning to step out.