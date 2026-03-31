India Meteorological Department issues alerts for storms, showers in cities

City forecasts from Delhi to Mumbai

Delhi-NCR: Partly cloudy with breezy evenings and possible storms (winds may hit 40km per hour).



Chennai: Intermittent rain and short bursts of wind, so watch out if you're heading out.



Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain could mean quick wet spells or minor delays.



Mumbai: Mostly dry skies with just a chance of isolated light rain, pretty chill overall.

Keeping an eye on updates if you're planning to step out.