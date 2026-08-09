India Meteorological Department issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh

Heads up: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rain on August 10 and 11.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh.

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected too, as the monsoon is in full swing across much of India until mid-August.