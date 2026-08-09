India Meteorological Department issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh
Heads up: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rain on August 10 and 11.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh.
Thunderstorms and lightning are expected too, as the monsoon is in full swing across much of India until mid-August.
Delhi Haryana Chandigarh face heavy storms
Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh should get ready for heavy rain and storms on August 10.
Eastern Rajasthan could see even heavier downpours on August 10-11, while west Madhya Pradesh stays under heavy to very heavy rainfall warning.
Down south, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep are also likely to get drenched with some intense local showers.
Northeast and eastern India face rain
Assam and Meghalaya can expect heavy rainfall soon; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may also experience rain and thunderstorms.
Over in eastern India, Jharkhand is set for a soaking, while Bihar and Odisha might face gusty winds along with storms: basically a pretty wet week ahead across the country.