India Meteorological Department issues red alert over Uttarakhand rains India Jul 12, 2026

Uttarakhand is dealing with some serious rain right now, so much that the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out a red alert.

Landslides have blocked 126 roads, including two national highways, and the Yamunotri Highway has been shut for three days because of debris.

Teams are working to clear things up, but travel is tough.