India Meteorological Department issues red alert over Uttarakhand rains
India
Uttarakhand is dealing with some serious rain right now, so much that the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out a red alert.
Landslides have blocked 126 roads, including two national highways, and the Yamunotri Highway has been shut for three days because of debris.
Teams are working to clear things up, but travel is tough.
Dehradun wall collapse displaces 7 families
In Dehradun, heavy rainfall on Sunday caused a wall to collapse, injuring a woman and forcing seven families to leave their homes.
With more showers expected soon, the IMD is warning about the red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and general landslide risk.