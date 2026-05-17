India Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, showers expected India May 17, 2026

Heads up if you're in Bengaluru or parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert as thunderstorms and heavy rain are on the way, thanks to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Expect cloudy skies and frequent showers in Bengaluru for the next three days.