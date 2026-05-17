India Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, showers expected
Heads up if you're in Bengaluru or parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert as thunderstorms and heavy rain are on the way, thanks to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
Expect cloudy skies and frequent showers in Bengaluru for the next three days.
Karnataka heavy rain, Tamil Nadu showers
Several Karnataka districts like Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Hassan are set for heavy rain with winds up to 50km/h.
Coastal spots such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi may get lighter showers.
Meanwhile, city in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruchirappalli, Theni, and Coimbatore have already been dealing with steady rainfall.
Kerala expected monsoon rains May 26
The India Meteorological Department says the southwest monsoon has started moving into the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.
Kerala is expected to see its first monsoon rains by May 26, earlier than usual, which marks an important start to India's rainy season.