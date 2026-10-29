India Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for thunderstorms in Himachal
India
Himachal Pradesh is in for some wild weather this week.
The IMD just issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning across several districts, with rain expected from Oct. 29 to 31, and chances of more showers later in the week.
Temperatures are set to drop sharply: Kukumseri already hit -2.7 Celsius, while places like Kalpa and Manali are feeling the chill too.
Light snowfall likely, October rainfall excess
The weather department says higher areas could even see light snowfall soon, which will make things even colder.
Despite all this cold, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 15% excess rainfall so far this October: Kangra district saw a whopping 116% increase.
Meanwhile, Shimla and Una are staying relatively warm for now.