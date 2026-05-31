India Meteorological Department lowers 2026 monsoon forecast to 90% normal

Below-normal June rains threaten kharif sowing

June's rain, vital for starting Kharif crops, is predicted to be below normal, and hotter days plus extra heat waves are on the way in Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers may face tough conditions during sowing. Less rain could make pulses and oilseeds more vulnerable, but strong rice stocks should help for now.

Still, food prices might rise, especially for perishables and imported oils, thanks to global El Nino disruptions.