India Meteorological Department raises Delhi alert to orange amid showers

Rainfall minimal across Delhi stations

Rainfall was pretty minimal: Ayanagar got 9.2mm, Pitampura just 1mm, and Safdarjung (the main weather station) didn't see any at all.

The IMD says expect more light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next six days (except Sunday).

Temperatures should cool down a bit starting July 1, dropping to around 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Storms have already brought quick relief in some areas with wind speeds up to 65.5km per hour, but hot and sticky weather isn't going anywhere for now.