India Meteorological Department reports this year's monsoon 13.8% below normal
This year's monsoon was all over the place: India saw 13.8% less rain than usual from June to August, says the India Meteorological Department.
While most of the country got less rain (especially Bihar, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh with over 40% deficits), some areas like Ladakh actually got way more than normal.
Ladakh 195% surplus, Delhi waterlogging
Ladakh had a massive 195% surplus in rainfall, and places like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu saw a solid increase too.
Odisha bucked the trend with 26% more rain than average.
Meanwhile, Delhi had a 14% rainfall departure, which was in IMD's normal category but it came in bursts: think sudden downpours causing waterlogging in Delhi-NCR and Gurugram, followed by dry spells.
The India Meteorological Department says this uneven pattern will likely stick around into September, so expect more surprises from the skies.