India Meteorological Department says 2026 monsoon ends 13% below normal
India
India's 2026 monsoon season ended with 13% less rain than usual, the fourth lowest since 2001.
Only 87% of the typical June-September rainfall showed up, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), leaving many regions drier than normal.
IMD: 282 districts saw uneven rainfall
Rainfall this year was all over the place: 282 districts (about 38% of the total region across India) saw especially uneven showers.
The IMD had flagged El Nino as a major concern and even revised its forecasts by the end of May, before the June-September monsoon season began.
So while a weaker monsoon was expected, just how uneven it turned out to be left a real mark across the country.