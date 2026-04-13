India Meteorological Department says Delhi at 36°C with cooler nights
India
Delhi had a pretty standard summer Monday: clear skies and a high of 36 degrees Celsius, right on track for this time of year, according to the IMD.
Nighttime was cooler than usual, with lows dipping to 17.7 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and 16.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road.
Delhi AQI 149 and hotter Tuesday
Air quality stayed in the moderate range (AQI 149), so nothing too wild there.
No rain showed up in the 24 hours ending at 5.30pm either.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, IMD says things will heat up a bit more: expect highs around 38 degrees Celsius and lows near 19 degrees Celsius, but otherwise no big weather surprises on the horizon.