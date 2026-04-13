India Meteorological Department says Delhi at 36°C with cooler nights

Delhi AQI 149 and hotter Tuesday

Air quality stayed in the moderate range (AQI 149), so nothing too wild there.

No rain showed up in the 24 hours ending at 5.30pm either.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, IMD says things will heat up a bit more: expect highs around 38 degrees Celsius and lows near 19 degrees Celsius, but otherwise no big weather surprises on the horizon.