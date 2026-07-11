India Meteorological Department says southwest monsoon covers India, deficit 14%
The southwest monsoon has finally covered all of India, and the rainfall gap is shrinking, down to a 14% deficit from nearly 40% at June's end, says the India Meteorological Department.
Still, some states like eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and parts of Maharashtra are missing out on much-needed rain, which is tough news for farmers and anyone worried about water shortages.
West India sees rain, east waiting
Early July showers have helped central and western India big time. Mumbai's reservoirs jumped from less than 10% full to almost half by July 9.
Delhi got drenched too, leading to waterlogged streets. But the east and northeast (think Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) are still waiting for relief.
The India Meteorological Department expects heavy rain in those areas soon but warns that central and southern India might stay dry for now.
All this uneven rain really shows why smart water management matters more than ever.