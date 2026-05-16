India Meteorological Department to revise heat wave criteria for Kerala India May 16, 2026

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is set to change how it declares heat waves, especially for states like Kerala where the usual criteria just don't fit.

Right now, the rules use different thresholds by region—37 degrees Celsius for coastal areas, 40 degrees Celsius for plains, and 30 degrees Celsius for hilly regions—along with a 4.5 degrees Celsius departure from normal and the two-station requirement, something that doesn't really match Kerala's weather patterns.

New guidelines are on the way after talks with disaster management officials.