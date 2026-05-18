India Meteorological Department warning prompts extended school breaks this summer
Scorching temperatures (over 45 degrees Celsius in places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Telangana) have pushed schools to extend summer breaks this year.
The India Meteorological Department's warning means schools in several states and districts are either closed or running shorter hours to keep students safe.
Children and senior citizens are being told to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day.
Delhi tops list with 51-day break
Delhi tops the list with a 51-day break (May 11-July 1).
Telangana follows with 48 days off (April 24-June 11).
Rajasthan has announced closures from mid-May through June, while Haryana's break runs from June 1 to June 30, 2026.
Uttar Pradesh's break runs May 20-June 15.
Other states like Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal have also shifted their schedules to beat the heat.