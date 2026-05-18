India Meteorological Department warning prompts extended school breaks this summer India May 18, 2026

Scorching temperatures (over 45 degrees Celsius in places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Telangana) have pushed schools to extend summer breaks this year.

The India Meteorological Department's warning means schools in several states and districts are either closed or running shorter hours to keep students safe.

Children and senior citizens are being told to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day.