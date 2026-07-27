India Meteorological Department warns heavy rain across India Monday
Heads up: The IMD says widespread rainfall is forecast across India starting Monday, July 27, with heavy to very heavy showers expected in several states.
Many areas could see intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
There's also a risk of flooding, waterlogging, and landslides in spots that usually get hit hard, so keep an eye out if you're in those regions.
Indian states on heavy rain alert
Northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are set for steady rainfall all week.
Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh will see more rain starting Monday too.
Central India (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh), plus Odisha and Jharkhand in the east, and Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh in the south and west, are all on alert for heavy showers with possible thunderstorms.
Local authorities are urging everyone to stay cautious.