India Meteorological Department warns heavy rain, Chhattisgarh flood risk
Heads up, the India Meteorological Department says some parts of India are about to get drenched.
Chhattisgarh could see over 20cm of rain on Friday, which might cause flooding.
Thanks to a weather depression moving inland from coastal West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal are also gearing up for very heavy rain.
Mumbai and Konkan-Goa face heavy downpours
Mumbai and the Konkan-Goa region should expect widespread rain with some intense downpours.
Delhi's forecast includes a cloudy morning drizzle followed by afternoon showers: temperatures will stay between 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.
The Himalayan states (Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) are set for very heavy rainfall too, while Jammu and Kashmir will get its share of showers.
Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh significant rainfall
Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan won't miss out either: they'll see significant rainfall.
Gusty winds up to 60km per hour are expected in Gangetic West Bengal.
Assam and Meghalaya may get isolated downpours; heavy rain is possible in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while strong winds and thunderstorms could affect Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other parts of southern India.