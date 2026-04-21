India Meteorological Department warns more 40°C heat wave days ahead India Apr 21, 2026

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says regions like the northern parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plains, Gujarat, and Maharashtra could see even more heat wave days this year.

Daily highs may cross 40 Celsius, with places like Vidarbha often reaching 41 to 42 Celsius in May, and Uttar Pradesh and Haryana often reaching 40 to 44 Celsius in May.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra is urging everyone to stay prepared as these extreme temperatures become more common.