India Meteorological Department warns of heavy monsoon rain this week
The southwest monsoon is finally rolling in, bringing heavy rain to southern and northeastern states this week.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says coastal Karnataka could see some intense downpours, and places like Kerala, Konkan-Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are also on track for serious showers.
Bengaluru Kochi Guwahati face waterlogging
Cities like Bengaluru, Kochi, and Guwahati should get ready for waterlogged streets and possible transport issues.
While farmers welcome the rain for their crops, city folks might need to watch out for flooding.
Meanwhile, parts of northern India, like Delhi and Rajasthan, are still stuck with heatwaves as the monsoon spreads inland.
Developing El Nino may reduce rainfall
This year's monsoon faces some hurdles because of below-average rainfall linked to a developing El Nino.
IMD has issued forecasts and heavy-rain warnings, so stay tuned if you want the latest weather scoop.