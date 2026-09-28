India Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in south India
Heads up, southern India!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal can expect isolated heavy rain from Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, for three days; South Interior Karnataka for four days; and Kerala and Mahe for four days.
This is all thanks to the southwest monsoon wrapping up and the northeast monsoon kicking in. Plus, a weather system in the Bay of Bengal is stirring things up as it moves toward Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Southwest monsoon withdrawal boosts peninsular rain
The southwest monsoon is pulling back from northern states like Punjab and Gujarat. A residual low-pressure area over east Uttar Pradesh has weakened as withdrawal accelerated across northern India.
IMD expects easterly winds over the Arabian Sea around October 7, meaning the northeast monsoon could set the stage for a fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms, likely bringing even more showers to peninsular India.
Good news: recent rains have slightly reduced India's rainfall deficit, with hopes for further improvement as these showers continue.