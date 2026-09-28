India Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in south India

Heads up, southern India!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal can expect isolated heavy rain from Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, for three days; South Interior Karnataka for four days; and Kerala and Mahe for four days.

This is all thanks to the southwest monsoon wrapping up and the northeast monsoon kicking in. Plus, a weather system in the Bay of Bengal is stirring things up as it moves toward Myanmar and Bangladesh.