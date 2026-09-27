India Meteorological Department warns of heavy Uttarakhand rain Himachal thunderstorms
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a weather alert for September 28, with heavy rain expected in Uttarakhand and rain and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh, while rainfall may continue in Uttar Pradesh as the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of the country.
Parts of Madhya Pradesh could also see isolated rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning possible, while Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh could also see isolated rainfall.
IMD warns Assam Meghalaya gusty winds
If you're in Assam or Meghalaya, brace for gusty winds up to 60 kph through September 30.
Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are looking at isolated to scattered rainfall, with strong winds over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada too.
Down south (Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and South Interior Karnataka), rainfall is picking up as October nears.
IMD has also warned fishermen about rough seas along and off the Somalia coast and over some parts of the southwest Arabian Sea through September 29, and rough weather over the north Andaman Sea and along parts of the Myanmar and Bangladesh coasts.
Stay safe out there!