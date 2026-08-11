India Meteorological Department warns rain and thunderstorms across states Tuesday
Heads up: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says several states are in for heavy rain and thunderstorms this Tuesday.
Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha could see downpours with lightning and gusty winds, thanks to an active monsoon trough and low-pressure systems brewing over north Madhya Pradesh and the Bay of Bengal.
Northern India to see intense showers
Northern India (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand) is looking at widespread showers with some intense spells.
Eastern Rajasthan might get drenched with very heavy rain.
Central India (east and west Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) is also on alert for significant rainfall.
Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal can expect stormy weather too.
Northeast India, western coast expect rain
The northeast (Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh) and western coastal spots like Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka are all set for more rainy action as the monsoon stays strong across these regions.