India Meteorological Department warns Telangana of heavy rain October 28

Heads up, Telangana: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is on the way on October 28, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam are on red alert for intense downpours on October 28.

The weather system's path has shifted southwards and is likely to cross between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.