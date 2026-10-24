India Meteorological Department warns Telangana of heavy rain October 28
India
Heads up, Telangana: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is on the way on October 28, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam are on red alert for intense downpours on October 28.
The weather system's path has shifted southwards and is likely to cross between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.
Orange alerts for 5 Telangana districts
Orange alerts are out for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Suryapet, meaning they could see some serious showers too.
Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar have yellow alerts for possible heavy rain.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely across several areas; even Hyderabad can expect moderate rain.