India Meteorological Department warns Telangana will heat up 2-3°C, thunderstorms

Thunderstorms and heat wave in Telangana

Thunderstorms are likely in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam on May 14, and again in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam on May 15.

Heat wave conditions will hit Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal on May 15; then spread to Nizamabad and Jagtial on May 16; and reach Karimnagar and Peddapalli on May 17.

Hyderabad can expect partly cloudy skies with hazy mornings: temperatures here should hover between 27 degrees Celsius (min) and 40 degrees Celsius (max).