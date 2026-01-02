India might count nuclear energy as 'clean' power soon
India is thinking about adding nuclear energy to its clean-energy policy, following the recent SHANTI (Atomic Energy) Bill.
Right now, sources like solar and wind count toward Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs)—rules that make power companies use a set amount of renewable energy.
If nuclear joins the list, it could shake up how India approaches clean electricity.
What this means for the future
Bringing nuclear into RPOs could boost demand for new projects, even though they're expensive and take years to build.
It's all part of India's bigger plan to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Plus, the Central Pollution Control Board is rethinking how it classifies nuclear plants—currently labeled "Red" because of radioactive materials—which might make regulations more in line with their actual emissions.