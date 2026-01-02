India might count nuclear energy as 'clean' power soon

What this means for the future

Bringing nuclear into RPOs could boost demand for new projects, even though they're expensive and take years to build.

It's all part of India's bigger plan to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Plus, the Central Pollution Control Board is rethinking how it classifies nuclear plants—currently labeled "Red" because of radioactive materials—which might make regulations more in line with their actual emissions.