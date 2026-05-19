You can soon ride water metro in 18 Indian cities

The Indian government is planning to expand the water metro transport system to 18 cities. The move comes after the successful launch of India's first such network in Kochi . The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued a draft National Water Metro Policy for inter-ministerial consultations, PTI reported. This policy will guide the rollout of these systems across various cities.

Phase 1 First phase to cover these cities The first phase of the water metro project will cover Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. In the second phase, Tezpur and Dibrugarh will be included. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the draft policy yesterday. He emphasized that these proposed systems are less capital-intensive as they use existing waterways with minimal civil infrastructure.

Project details Based on Kochi Water Metro model The new initiative is based on the successful model of Kochi Water Metro, which uses electric ferries integrated with urban transit systems. The ministry said these projects will require less civil infrastructure than traditional metro rail systems. This will help reduce construction and operational costs. Electric and hybrid ferries are also expected to make the system more environmentally friendly.

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