India ministers meet on West Asia risks, Rajnath Singh says
India
India's top ministers just met to talk about how the ongoing conflict in West Asia could affect us back home.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the government is staying ahead of risks under PM Modi's leadership, making sure we're ready for whatever comes next.
Cabinet approves Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool
The Cabinet has approved a big Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of nearly ₹12,980 crore to keep trade flowing smoothly.
Plus, officials say we have over 60 days' worth of fuel stocked up, and India is now getting oil and gas from places like the US Australia, and Latin America, so no major energy worries even if things get rough.