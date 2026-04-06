India monitors 16 Indian-flagged vessels in Persian Gulf, 433 aboard
With tensions rising in West Asia, India is closely monitoring 16 Indian-flagged vessels sailing in the Persian Gulf.
These ships, carrying 433 crew members, are being closely tracked by India's shipping authorities to make sure everyone stays safe.
At present, there are 16 India-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf with 433 Indian seafarers on board, and the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is closely monitoring the situation with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions.
India boosts gas supplies for fertilizer
The Indian fleet out there isn't just oil tankers: it includes everything from LNG and LPG carriers to container ships, and even a dredger.
Good news: two LPG carriers recently crossed the tricky Strait of Hormuz without any trouble.
On another note, India has also bumped up natural gas supplies for fertilizer makers to help with upcoming crop season preparation and reduce additional spot-market purchases, a move that should also benefit city gas users.