India monitors 16 Indian-flagged vessels in Persian Gulf, 433 aboard

India boosts gas supplies for fertilizer

The Indian fleet out there isn't just oil tankers: it includes everything from LNG and LPG carriers to container ships, and even a dredger.

Good news: two LPG carriers recently crossed the tricky Strait of Hormuz without any trouble.

On another note, India has also bumped up natural gas supplies for fertilizer makers to help with upcoming crop season preparation and reduce additional spot-market purchases, a move that should also benefit city gas users.