India monitors 2,485 Himalayan glacial lakes 56 very high risk

To tackle the GLOF threat, the National GLOF Risk Mitigation Programme (NGRMP) was launched in 2024 with a ₹150 crore budget.

The focus is on better hazard assessments, monitoring, and building early warning systems, though none are fully up and running yet.

Teams have also trekked to risky lakes in Sikkim for research and community disaster preparation.

Right now, the program is active in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.