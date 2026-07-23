India monitors 2,485 Himalayan glacial lakes 56 very high risk
The Indian government is keeping a close watch on 2,485 big Himalayan glacial lakes using remote sensing technology.
Out of these, 56 have been flagged as very high risk, meaning they could trigger dangerous glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) that threaten people and infrastructure downstream.
The Central Water Commission checks these lakes every year from June to October to keep tabs on any changes.
National GLOF Risk Mitigation Programme 150cr
To tackle the GLOF threat, the National GLOF Risk Mitigation Programme (NGRMP) was launched in 2024 with a ₹150 crore budget.
The focus is on better hazard assessments, monitoring, and building early warning systems, though none are fully up and running yet.
Teams have also trekked to risky lakes in Sikkim for research and community disaster preparation.
Right now, the program is active in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.