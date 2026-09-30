India monitors over 4,500 seafarers amid rising Persian Gulf threats

With rising threats in the Persian Gulf, India is actively watching over more than 4,500 Indian seafarers working there, including 163 crew members on 12 ships.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says it is coordinating with local partners and embassies to keep everyone safe, while the Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and maintain round-the-clock surveillance with Indian diplomatic missions and local stakeholders.

As MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal put it, ensuring their well-being is a top priority.