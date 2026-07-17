India monsoon 24% below normal as of July 16, IMD
India
India's monsoon rains are falling short this year, by 24% as of July 16, which is even higher than the infamous 2002 drought.
The IMD says we've had just 224.8mm of rain instead of the usual 295.8mm, and that's making farmers and water managers pretty anxious.
East and Northeast India 36% deficit
East and Northeast India are feeling it most, with a massive 36% rain deficit. The southern peninsula isn't far behind at 26%.
Experts blame El Nino for messing up the usual monsoon winds, just like in past drought years.
While the IMD expects some relief in East and Northeast next week, other regions might stay dry, a reminder that weather patterns really shape our daily lives.