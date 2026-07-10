India monsoon travel: Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA rules
Monsoon season often means flight delays and cancelations in India, but you're not powerless.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA have rules that protect you: think refunds, alternate flights, meals, and even hotel stays if things get really delayed.
Here's a quick rundown of what you can expect when travel plans go sideways.
Airlines must provide refunds and rebooking
If your flight is canceled, airlines must offer a full refund or put you on another available flight.
For long waits, they may provide meals and refreshments, and if it's an overnight delay, they may provide hotel accommodation and transport too.
Refunds should hit your account within 14 working days.
Use airline grievance, AirSewa, Consumer Commission
Still stuck? You can escalate the issue through the airline's grievance system, the AirSewa portal, or Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
Just remember to keep all your booking details and communication handy for smooth claims.