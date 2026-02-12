India moves ahead with ₹8,573cr airport on Great Nicobar Island
India
India is moving ahead with plans for a major new airport on Great Nicobar Island, inviting bids to study the site at Chingenh.
The project, to be developed by the Airports Authority of India and costing ₹8,573 crore, will involve careful soil and marine surveys because of the island's sensitive environment.
Tensions over tribal rights
This airport is just one part of a huge development push in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, aiming to boost trade, tourism, and jobs over the coming years.
Its location near the Malacca Strait means it could strengthen India's military presence in the region.
But there's also tension—local tribal councils have withdrawn support over concerns about losing protected land that's important to their heritage.