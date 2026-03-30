India moves to assist basmati exporters amid West Asia conflict

Basmati shipping to London now $2,000

Shipping a container to London now costs $2,000 instead of $800, a huge jump that is hurting India's $6 billion basmati industry.

To ease the pain, the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation is speeding up claim settlements and covering extra charges.

Exporters, led by Satish Goel, also want the RoDTEP export incentive scheme extended past March 2026 to keep things stable.

The government says it is working on solutions soon.