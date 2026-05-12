India mulls fuel hikes, half remote amid West Asia crisis
India
India is thinking about raising gasoline and diesel prices and letting up to half of employees work from home, all to deal with the ongoing West Asia crisis that is messing with energy supplies.
The idea comes after PM Modi urged everyone on May 11, 2026 to save energy and foreign exchange, since India imports more than 88% of its crude oil.
State oil firms lose ₹30000cr monthly
State-run oil companies are losing big, about ₹30,000 crore a month, because fuel prices are kept low. The government is also taking a hit after cutting excise duty on March 27, 2026.
With global supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, other countries have already raised fuel prices or cut down on workweeks.