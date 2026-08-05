India, Myanmar considering territorial exchange to resolve border issue

The proposal was first reported by The Diplomat magazine in July, which cited an "official document" detailing plans to demarcate the boundary between border pillars 65 and 68 by exchanging around 1.4 square miles of territory

The proposed exchange area is located in Manipur's Chandel district, bordering Myanmar's Kabaw Valley in the Sagaing Region.

The magazine said the document, dated May 26, 2026, mentions that the boundary demarcation is expected to be completed in three months.