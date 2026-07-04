India names 23 Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed linked terrorists under UAPA
India just named 23 people as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, all tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.
They're accused of helping with infiltration, recruiting members, and funding terror activities.
Notably, Mohammad Musaddiq allegedly scouted major sites like Ram Janmabhoomi, while Hafiz Khalid Waleed, Hafiz Saeed's son-in-law, was linked to the 2016 Pampore attack.
Six accused of building terror networks
Six of those named are Indian nationals now based in Pakistan or PoJK. They're accused of setting up terror networks and smuggling weapons into India.
For example, Firdous Ahmad Bhat reportedly recruited young people in south Kashmir and arranged weapon supplies; others used social media for recruitment or ran camps behind attacks like Nagrota.
All 23 blacklisted under UAPA
All 23 are now officially blacklisted under the UAPA.