India names Nandan Nilekani to head exam overhaul task force
India
Nandan Nilekani, Infosys co-founder and IIT Bombay graduate, has been picked by the government to head a new task force aimed at overhauling India's exam system.
Announced on Sunday, the move taps into Nilekani's reputation for using tech to solve big challenges: think Aadhaar and UPI.
Nandan Nilekani's tech and public experience
Nilekani isn't just a tech whiz; he's shaped some of India's biggest digital projects, from rolling out Aadhaar IDs for over 1 billion people to helping design UPI.
He's also advised on national initiatives across governments and even ran for Parliament in 2014.
With his mix of corporate and public service experience, many see him as just the right person for this major education reboot.