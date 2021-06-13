Home / News / India News / India G7's natural ally in defending democratic values: Modi
India

India G7's natural ally in defending democratic values: Modi

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 11:35 pm
India G7's natural ally in defending democratic values: Modi
Narendra Modi addressed two sessions on the second day of the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is a natural ally of the G7 (Group of Seven) in defending democratic values from the threats of authoritarianism, terrorism, disinformation, and economic coercion. On the second day of the G7 Summit, Modi addressed two sessions: 'Building Back Together: Open Societies and Economies' and 'Building Back Greener: Climate and Nature'. Here are more details.

In this article
Details

Cyberspace should uphold, not subvert, democratic values: Modi

In the first session, Modi said open societies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber-attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. He stressed the need to ensure that democratic values were upheld, not subverted, in the cyberspace. He called to reform the multilateral system as the best signal of commitment to the cause of open societies, the MEA said.

Information

Other leaders appreciated Modi's views: MEA

MEA Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) P Harish later told reporters that Modi's views were appreciated by other leaders Hindustan Times reported. The other leaders emphasized their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, he said.

Climate change

Modi calls for global efforts toward climate change

During the climate change session, Modi called for a global effort to protect Earth's atmosphere, biodiversity, and oceans. He spoke about the Indian Railways' goal to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2030 along with the "increasing effectiveness" of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance. India is the only G-20 country on track to meet its Paris commitments, he said.

Climate change

'Developing countries need better access to climate finance'

Developing countries need better access to climate finance, Modi further said, adding that the world required a holistic approach to climate change, encompassing its mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, climate financing, equity, climate justice, and lifestyle change. Modi also asked the G7 states to meet their "unfulfilled promise of $100 billion annually in climate finance," according to HT.

Health

Yesterday, Modi called for united effort against COVID-19

On Saturday, Modi addressed an outreach session on health, which focused on global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He asked the G7 states to adopt a united approach against COVID-19 with the mantra of 'One Earth, One Health'. Modi called for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, stressing the "special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies."

G7

UK invited India to attend this year's summit

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The UK has taken the presidency of the G7 in 2021 and had invited India, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea to the summit. The theme of this year's summit was "build back better" with the aim to identify recovery measures in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
4L COVID-19 vaccine doses to reach states in 3 days

Latest News

Google Area 120's 'Tables' project to become Google Cloud product

Science

Djokovic clinches French Open 2021: Records broken

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand topple India to go top

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Croatia: Records broken

Sports

US earmarks billions for chip production as COVID-19 hits Taiwan

Business

Latest India News

4L COVID-19 vaccine doses to reach states in 3 days

India

Delhi restaurants to reopen from Monday with 50% capacity: Kejriwal

India

'One Earth, One Health'; Modi thanks G7 for COVID-19 support

India

Centre considers using drones to deliver vaccines in tricky terrains

India

Mehul Choksi masterminded PNB scam: Indian authorities tell Dominican court

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

'One Earth, One Health'; Modi thanks G7 for COVID-19 support

India

India strongly opposes 'COVID-19 vaccine passport' idea at G7 meet

India

UK PM invites Modi for G7; to visit India

India
Trending Topics