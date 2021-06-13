'One Earth, One Health'; Modi thanks G7 for COVID-19 support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the first outreach session of the G7 Summit. Modi said the summit should send a message of "One Earth, One Health" to the world as he also expressed his appreciation for its support. India faced a brutal second wave of COVID-19 through April and May, reporting the highest number of infections and deaths for any country.

Modi addressed 'Building Back Stronger - Health' session

According to a statement from the PM's office, Modi addressed the 'Building Back Stronger - Health' session, which focused on global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The session also addressed ways to strengthen against future pandemics. Modi highlighted India's "whole of society" approach to fight the pandemic, synergizing the efforts of all levels of the government, industry, and civil society, the statement added.

India willing to share experiences, expertise with developing countries: Modi

Modi also spoke about India's successful use of open-source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management. He expressed India's willingness to share its experiences and expertise with other developing countries. "He sought the G7's support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver on COVID-related technologies," the PMO said.

Modi calls for global unity, leadership against future pandemics

Modi said the message of Saturday's meeting 'One Earth, One Health' to the whole world. Modi called for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, the PMO said, adding that the PM stressed the "special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies."

Modi to address 2 sessions today

Modi will also address two sessions at the G7 Summit on Sunday: Building Back Together and Building Back Greener. The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US). The UK has taken the presidency of the G7 in 2021 and had invited India, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea to the summit.