Coronavirus: India witnesses lowest single-day spike in 70 days

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 03:32 pm

India on Saturday reported over 84,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest single-day spike in infections in 70 days. Over a year into the pandemic, the central government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it was considering the issue of granting financial compensation to the kin of those who died of COVID-19. The death toll in India has risen to 3.67 lakh.

Statistics

India's tally reaches 2.93 crore; over 3.67 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Saturday morning, India reported a total of 2,93,59,155 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,67,081. So far, 2,79,11,384 patients have recovered, while 10,80,690 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 84,332 new infections, 1,21,311 more discharges, and 4,002 fresh fatalities. 24,96,00,304 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

Infections outnumber recoveries in Maharashtra again

Maharashtra reported 11,766 new COVID-19 cases along with 8,104 more recoveries. Karnataka, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 8,249 new cases and 14,975 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Kerala added 14,233 new cases and 15,355 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 15,759 new cases and 29,243 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 8,239 new cases and 11,135 recoveries.

Information

Maharashtra added over 2,200 deaths after scrutinizing lab reports

Maharashtra's COVID-19 death count rose by 2,619 through the day. The state recorded 406 fresh fatalities, while 2,213 other deaths were added after a "scrutiny of laboratory reports for COVID-19 determination." The net death toll has now risen to 1,06,367.

Compensation

Concerns over compensation to COVID-19 victims genuine: Centre to SC

The Centre on Friday told the SC that issues of financial compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to the families of those who died of COVID-19 were "genuine" and were being considered. Notably, last year, the government had decided to grant the financial compensation, however, the notification was reversed within hours. Further, most COVID-19 deaths are attributed to cardiac arrest, lung problems, or other comorbidities.

AstraZeneca

Europe flags another side-effect of AstraZeneca vaccine

Separately, Europe's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, has flagged another side-effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, sold as Covishield in India. The agency said that capillary leak syndrome should be added as a new side-effect of the vaccine, advising those with a history of the condition against getting the shot. It said that it was looking into cases of heart inflammation after vaccination.

Information

No immediate changes to Covishield dose gap: Government sources

Amid reports citing experts recommending a shorter dose gap for Covishield, ANI reported citing government sources that there will be no immediate changes. However, scientific evidence is being reviewed, they said. Currently, the recommended dose gap is 12-16 weeks.

IMA protest

Medical association plans protest against assault on doctors

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has decided to launch a protest on June 18 against assaults on healthcare professionals. Several doctors on COVID-19 duty have been assaulted by patients' relatives. During the 'Save the Saviour' campaign, no hospitals will be closed, the IMA clarified, demanding stricter protection laws and mandatory security for all hospitals. Doctors will bear black badges, black masks, or black shirts.