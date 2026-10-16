India needs 2.6 billion sq ft medical space by 2035
India
India is facing a huge health care gap: by 2035, it'll need another 2.6 billion square feet of medical space to add about 2.9 million hospital beds.
Right now, we only have one-half the beds per person compared to global standards, so expanding is key if everyone's going to get proper care.
India healthcare footprint 2.1B sq ft
India's health care footprint is set to reach 2.1 billion square feet in 2025, opening up lots of chances for developers and investors as demand rises, especially in cities where people want better access to clinics and wellness centers.
The report also points out that some states are lagging behind in hospital beds, while others like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu could lead the way with new specialized facilities.