How India can become a high-income country by 2047

India's economy needs to grow at an annual rate of 7.5% over the next 21 years, to reach the World Bank 's high-income threshold of $13,936 in gross national income (GNI) per capita by 2047. This is according to SBI Research, a unit of State Bank of India . However, it's worth noting that these thresholds are updated annually by the World Bank, taking into account inflation and currency fluctuations.

Growth challenge India's economic growth must outpace global average To climb the income ladder, India will have to grow faster than the global average. If the high-income threshold jumps to around $18,000 per capita by 2047, India would need an annual per capita income growth of nearly 8.9%. This translates into a nominal GDP growth of around 11.5% in dollar terms after accounting for population growth and global inflation.

Economic performance India's nominal GDP growth since 2019 India's nominal GDP has surged at a compounded annual rate of 7.8% since 2019. Despite global shocks, the long-term trends support these projections with nominal GDP growth in dollar terms averaging close to 11% in the pre-pandemic period and about 10% over the last two decades. SBI Research also predicts that India will become a $5 trillion economy by 2027, albeit slightly later than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initial target during the pandemic peak.

