India-Nepal border crossings to shut for 3 days: Here's why
India
Heads up if you're near the India-Nepal border—crossings will be closed from midnight March 2 to midnight March 5 for Nepal's general elections.
The move is meant to keep things smooth and secure while people vote, with all checkpoints in Banke district shutting down during this window.
Medicines, essential goods can still cross
Don't worry if you need essentials—medicines and critical goods will still get through.
Security will be tight, with extra ID checks at the border, so unnecessary travel is a no-go.
Nepali voters living in India and critically ill patients can cross under supervision, making sure everyone who needs to vote or get urgent help isn't left out.