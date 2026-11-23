India-Nepal sign 8 MoUs after Balen Shah, Modi meeting
What's the story
India and Nepal have signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the state visit of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah to New Delhi. The agreements cover a wide range of sectors, including space technology, security training, civil service capacity building, health, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, and agriculture. The MoUs were signed after bilateral delegation-level talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart at Hyderabad House.
Agreement details
Agreements in space and communication
In the space and communication sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication signed an MoU on establishing a Satellite Communication Network for utilizing South Asia Satellite.
Two agreements were also signed to strengthen cooperation in policing and forensic sciences. These include one for Academic and Research Collaboration between India's National Forensic Sciences University and Nepal Police's Crime Investigation Department.
Health agreements
MoUs in health sector
In the health sector, one pact was signed between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Nepal's Ministry of Health and Food Safety. These agreements focus on cooperation in health and medicine as well as Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.
Other MoUs cover technical cooperation in sustainable urban development, livestock development, and fisheries development between both countries.
Historic visit
India will provide access to Kandla and Paradip ports
To facilitate Nepal's transit trade, PM Modi also said India will provide access to the Kandla and Paradip ports.
He said Nepal's rivers hold immense potential for clean energy while India's vast energy market can transform this potential into a robust foundation for Nepal's economic prosperity.
"The laying of the foundation stone for the Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project today, along with our commitment to the timely completion of the Arun-III project, is part of this vision," he said.
Policy
India also ensured continued supply of fuel, fertilizers to Nepal
In the spirit of 'Neighborhood First' policy, India also ensured the continued supply of fuel, fertilizers, and other essential goods to Nepal, "even amidst the significant challenges related to oil supplies."
"Today, the inauguration of the second phase of the Motihari-Amlekhganj pipeline and the laying of the foundation stone for the Jaipa Petroleum Terminal will further strengthen this partnership," PM Modi said.
The two leaders also flagged off Saryu-Kamal Express train service, a weekly service between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham.
Ceremonial welcome
'Confident these historic milestones will elevate Nepal-India relations'
Addressing a joint press conference with PM Modi, PM Shah said, "We are clear....the outcomes of these understandings that we reached today and the projects we advance must translate into prosperity in the fields of our farmers, employment and opportunity in the hands of our youth and new horizons in the dreams of...students and tangible avenues for new markets, investment and business expansion for our entrepreneurs."
"I am confident that these historic milestones will elevate Nepal-India relations to new heights."
Shah
'Relationship between Nepal-India as unwavering as the Himalayas'
He expressed heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for the warm hospitality.
"Mutual respect, unwavering trust, and unbreakable goodwill are the foundations of Nepal-India relations....The relationship between Nepal and India is as unwavering as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean...India has always stood at the forefront to help during natural disasters and difficult times," he said.
PM Modi had announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to aid Nepal's post-flood reconstruction.