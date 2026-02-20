India, Netherlands meet at AI Impact Summit, talk bilateral ties

Modi reiterated India's position on the conflict in Ukraine

Both leaders see AI as a huge force for change and agreed to push for responsible global standards.

They also talked about making progress on an India-EU trade deal, Modi reiterated India's position on the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for its earliest possible cessation, and promised stronger anti-terror efforts.

The partnership is growing beyond just trade—expect more collaboration in tech innovation, renewable energy, water projects, talent exchange, and using Dutch know-how to power India's next wave of growth.