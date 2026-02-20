India, Netherlands meet at AI Impact Summit, talk bilateral ties
India's PM Modi and the Netherlands's Dick Schoof met at the AI Impact Summit to talk about working closer on AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, clean energy, and defense.
The Netherlands was co-chair of the Working Group on AI for Economic Growth and Social Good, while the summit itself was co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Both leaders see AI as a huge force for change and agreed to push for responsible global standards.
They also talked about making progress on an India-EU trade deal, Modi reiterated India's position on the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for its earliest possible cessation, and promised stronger anti-terror efforts.
The partnership is growing beyond just trade—expect more collaboration in tech innovation, renewable energy, water projects, talent exchange, and using Dutch know-how to power India's next wave of growth.