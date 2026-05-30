India NFHS-6 finds sharp rise in obesity and diabetes
India
India's latest health survey (NFHS-6) shows a sharp jump in obesity and diabetes.
Now, nearly one in three women and over one in four men are overweight or obese, much higher than just four years ago.
Urban areas are hit hardest, with rates soaring above 40% for women.
India sees abnormal blood sugar, hypertension
The survey also found more people struggling with high blood sugar—almost 18% of women and over 20% of men show abnormal levels.
Hypertension remains widespread too.
Experts say these trends could mean more serious health problems ahead, urging quick action to promote healthier lifestyles across the country.