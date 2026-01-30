India nominates Meghalaya's living root bridges for UNESCO heritage status

India has officially nominated the living root bridges of Meghalaya for UNESCO World Heritage status. The nomination, titled "Jingkieng Jri/Lyu Chrai Cultural Landscape," was submitted to UNESCO's World Heritage Centre by India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma. The submission highlights a unique cultural landscape shaped by the indigenous Khasi and Jaintia communities over centuries.

Official statement Meghalaya CM hopeful of early UNESCO recognition Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed hope that the living root bridges will be recognized this year. "We are hopeful that the Living Root Bridges will be inscribed this year, ensuring that the indigenous communities... receive the global recognition they so richly deserve," he said in a post on X. The nomination aims to give global recognition and ensure long-term conservation efforts for these unique structures.

Cultural significance Indigenous philosophy and sustainable practices The living root bridges are not built but grown by training the aerial roots of rubber fig trees. They take decades to mature and can last for centuries with proper maintenance. This tradition reflects an indigenous philosophy of coexistence with nature and reverence for Mei Ramew, or Mother Earth. The bridges symbolize sustainable land use, community governance, and ecological stewardship passed down through generations.

Advertisement

Conservation efforts Recognition of indigenous knowledge systems The nomination also highlights India's commitment to recognizing and preserving living cultural traditions and indigenous knowledge systems. Ambassador Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Meghalaya CM Sangma for their support in the nomination process. He also acknowledged the role of local communities in safeguarding these structures.

Advertisement